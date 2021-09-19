Application to demolish former cinema in Stafford officially submitted

The Sandonia in Sandon Road, Stafford. Photo: Google

Affordable housing could be built on the site of the Sandonia if plans are approved by the council.

A campaign group is calling for the iconic building to be saved for future generations however as it is considered an important part of Stafford’s heritage by many.

The Sandonia first opened as a theatre more than a century ago, before becoming a cinema. It was later used as a bingo hall and snooker club, but has stood empty for the past 20 years.

Demolition of the Sandon Road building was started in July. But council officers attended and asked for work to stop because permission had not been granted to carry it out.

A demolition application was later submitted to the authority.

A design and access statement said: “The submitted planning application seeks only the demolition of the existing buildings on site.

“The applicant is intending to develop the site in the future for an affordable housing scheme which has been the subject of initial discussions with the council, in order to deliver much needed housing for local residents. However, this will be the subject of a separate planning application in due course.”

Student Jack Pearce, who is leading the Save our Sandonia campaign, said in July: “I’d noticed the building and had seen it deteriorate for quite some time. I thought it would be good for someone to fix it.

“I went over to the site on July 2 and noticed it was being demolished. I was really shocked, I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s not over yet. We have to make sure that the building has a viable future.

“From here on in, we are going to be trying to make sure the council doesn’t approve the demolition and basically draw up a realistic and viable plan for the building, which will then be taken on by someone.