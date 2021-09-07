Plans for new Stafford children's home withdrawn

The plans had been lodged for The Garthlands in Stafford. Photo: Google

Paramount Children Care proposed the change of use of the six-bedroom property in The Garthlands to provide a home for eight to 18-year-olds in care who may also have emotional and behavioural difficulties.

But the application submitted to Stafford Borough Council has now been pulled. An email from the applicant’s agent said: “As my client has had to move on due to the time frames of the transaction, as such we need to withdraw.”

Stafford Borough Council received more than 10 objections to the application, raising concerns about noise and vehicle access issues.

One School Lane resident said: “There is not sufficient parking at the property for the required number of cars daily which would mean they would be forced onto the main road which is already busy with parked cars. As the care home would be 24 hour there is the fear that any issues which need to be resolved day or night would cause a significant impact on the neighbouring houses and families within.

“The property also faces onto the main A449 and is only separated by a small hedge. This would not be sufficient to restrain children and could cause an accident.”

But another School Lane resident spoke in support of the plans.

They said: “In order to give young disadvantaged people the chance of a good start to life they need to have a home where they can grow and develop within regular communities.

“This change of use would give the young residents just this chance and as long as the management/security of the dwelling is commensurate with the residents’ needs then I do not see the development impacting at all negatively on the area.”

Staffordshire County Council’s highways department recommended the application should be refused on safety grounds.

It said: “The proposed development would result in an increased number of extraneous vehicles using a shared surface road which would be likely to adversely affect the safe unencumbered movement of pedestrians and as a consequence would increase the likelihood of pedestrian/vehicle conflict resulting in increased highway danger.”

Ward councillors Anne Hobbs and Angela Loughran called in the application for consideration by the planning committee before it was withdrawn.

They said they had been told by residents there was a covenant that prevented the property from being used for business purposes, restricting its use to a private home for a single family.