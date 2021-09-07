Box office records being broken as town prepares for biggest pantomime in years

Maureen Nolan stars as the Evil Queen in Snow White

This year's pantomime is going down in the Gatehouse's history with its sales, proving that Stafford is keen to flock back to theatres after being closed for most of the pandemic.

Stars include 1970s pop star Maureen Nolan, CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley, and performer Keith Jack who was the runner-up in BBC One's Any Dream Will Do.

Maureen is playing the wicked queen, having shot to fame with her siblings, The Nolan Sisters, with songs like 'I'm In The Mood For Dancing'.

She said: "The new-look Gatehouse is a wonderful theatre and I can’t wait to meet the Stafford audience. I have been rehearsing in town recently and met so many lovely people".

CBeebies star Rebecca Keatley is thrilled to be adopting seven fictional dwarves as the title character, saying: "It’s an absolute dream to be playing Snow White at the Gatehouse. It’s going to be fun for all the family and I’m looking forward to seeing the sights of Stafford.’

Keith Jack, who has played both Joseph and the Narrator in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, is this production's handsome prince.

He said: "It is a real thrill for me to be part of such an amazing cast and such a big production. It’s going to be a blast!’

Keith Jack is the handsome prince

New additions to the cast include Mike Newman, Coronation Street's Sean McKenzie, TV's Theo the Mouse, and The Sooty Show's Wink Taylor - who also wrote the script.

Gatehouse manager Tim Ford said: "We’ve been so blessed with the cast of Snow White at the new-look Gatehouse – it’s just incredible. After the past 18 months, it’s great to have such a happy-ever-after in Stafford again and we can’t wait for the show to start."

The new production is directed by Richard Cheshire and choreographed by Philip Joel.