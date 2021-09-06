Seven-year-old cycles 100 miles in honour of grandparents

Evan crossing the finishing line of his 100 mile charity cycle

Evan Lamond, from Stafford, wanted to raise money for the Stroke Association and decided on a 100 mile bike ride with his parents during the summer holidays.

Evan said: “Before I was born my gran had a stroke and I have seen the effects this can have. My grandad also had a stroke recently. They are both so brave and I want to help other people that have strokes.

"So I rode more than 100 miles on my bike to help raise money for the Stroke Association.”

His grandmother, Hilary Lamond, 73, had a stroke in 2008, and then his grandfather, Derek Follows, 74, suffered from a stroke in May this year.

Derek's stroke was the trigger for Evan, who decided all on his own to complete a charity bike ride.

He was joined on the journey by his mother Davina Lamond, 41, and his father Robert Lamond, 45.

They were supported en-route by family and friends, with a recovering Derek even riding alongside them at one stage. The trip was staggered over the summer holidays with cycles around Stafford and Cannock Chase, but they sometimes ventured even further to Wales and the Peak District.

His father Robert added: "Originally I think he was thinking of doing one little bike ride. To be honest, we were quite surprised, although he does 10 to 15 miles regularly."

"We're incredibly proud of him for the idea and wanting to do something so thoughtful."