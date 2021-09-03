Bid to turn Stafford office block into housing rejected amid noise concerns

Victoria Park House in Stafford. Photo: Google

Prior approval was sought to turn Victoria Park House into a residential building, but refused by Stafford Borough Council planning officers.

More than 40 flats were proposed for the five-storey building, which is just metres from Victoria Park and a commercial garage as well as the town’s busy railway station.

The planning officers’ report said: “It is not considered that the proposed development would provide an adequate level of amenity for the intended occupiers of the residential unit, by reason of the location of the application site in close proximity to Stafford railway station and other commercial premises, including a vehicle workshop, from which significant noise is emitted.

“The impacts of noise from these commercial premises is not considered to be acceptable and consequently a high standard of amenity would not be secured for future occupiers.

“The solution proposed within the applicant’s noise assessment and subsequent technical memo is to provide secondary glazing to provide acoustic insulation.

“Whilst the installation of secondary glazing would result in adequate acoustic mitigation when closed, when any windows were open their benefit would be limited to 15dB which would not result in relevant standards being met.”

A separate application has also been submitted to extend the building upwards to create more apartments. A decision has not yet been made on these plans.