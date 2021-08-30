Police appeal to find suspected hit-and-run driver after woman killed near Stafford Castle

Derrington Lane. Photo: Google

The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Sunday in Derrington Lane near Stafford, a turning off the A518 Newport Road.

Paramedics and police both attended but the woman, who is believed to be from Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the car "made off from the scene" with detectives now appealing for help to identify the driver and vehicle.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, of Staffordshire Police, said he believed the car involved was a blue Vauxhall Meriva.

He said: "We’re working to understand the circumstances and we need people’s help. We need to find the vehicle involved which may have been damaged.

"Please get in touch if you have information about the incident or the vehicle that would help us."