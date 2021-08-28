Woman, 51, reported missing to Staffordshire Police

By Rob Smith StaffordPublished:

Police are appealing for help after a woman from Stafford was reported missing.

Michelle Kilford-Willis
Michelle Kilford-Willis

Michelle Kilford-Willis, 51, was last seen at about 4pm on Friday, August 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Staffordshire Police said: "Please DM or call 101 quoting incident 681 of August 27 with any information.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News