Woman, 51, reported missing to Staffordshire Police

Police are appealing for help after a woman from Stafford was reported missing.
Michelle Kilford-Willis, 51, was last seen at about 4pm on Friday, August 27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police
Staffordshire Police said: "Please DM or call 101 quoting incident 681 of August 27 with any information.