Retro washing up bottles discovered in Stafford by litter pickers

Rob Hawkins made the discovery close to the new Fairways housing development in Stafford when out litter picking.
Mr Hawkins, a founder member of Stafford Litter Heroes, said the historic items came complete with pre-decimalisation pricing.
He said: "The bottles became a bit of a talking point and sparked a few nostalgic memories of kitchens from over a generation ago. They were also in surprisingly good condition considering they had been buried for so long and more seriously a reminder of how long plastic lasts in the environment."
Stafford Litter Heroes previously teamed up with Baswich Community Group and Team Forebridge as part of a push by volunteers to clean up the town, which saw more than three tons of litter collected over a year.
And in January last year members of the group collected 33 bags of litter – a total weight of 145.5kg – at a clean-up event in Stafford. The group, which has been recognised for its services to the environment, targeted the River Sow between Greengate Bridge and Fairway during the “river-pick” event.
Founder member Rob Hawkins described the event as a “huge success”, and praised the growing number of volunteers who are taking part in litter picks.
Visit Stafford Litter Heroes on Facebook or staffordlitterheroes.co.uk