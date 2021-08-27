Retro washing up bottles discovered in Stafford by litter pickers

Lucy Garner with some of the washing up liquid bottles from yesteryear that were found by litter pick volunteers

Rob Hawkins made the discovery close to the new Fairways housing development in Stafford when out litter picking.

Mr Hawkins, a founder member of Stafford Litter Heroes, said the historic items came complete with pre-decimalisation pricing.

He said: "The bottles became a bit of a talking point and sparked a few nostalgic memories of kitchens from over a generation ago. They were also in surprisingly good condition considering they had been buried for so long and more seriously a reminder of how long plastic lasts in the environment."

Stafford Litter Heroes previously teamed up with Baswich Community Group and Team Forebridge as part of a push by volunteers to clean up the town, which saw more than three tons of litter collected over a year.

And in January last year members of the group collected 33 bags of litter – a total weight of 145.5kg – at a clean-up event in Stafford. The group, which has been recognised for its services to the environment, targeted the River Sow between Greengate Bridge and Fairway during the “river-pick” event.

Founder member Rob Hawkins described the event as a “huge success”, and praised the growing number of volunteers who are taking part in litter picks.