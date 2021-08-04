New bar aims to bring chilled atmosphere to town

Mark Morris said he wanted to bring a chilled atmosphere and a varied menu of food and drink to Stafford

The Liquor Tank has taken the space on Stafford's Staffordshire Place, under the office block that houses hundreds of local council workers.

The bar, which has another of the same name in Cannock, is known for its popular food and drink menu, including sourdough pizzas and small plates such as homemade meatballs and Chorizo a la Sidra.

Owner Mark Morris said: "We wanted to come to Stafford for a long time, but obviously the pandemic slowed down our progress.

"We’ve been to Stafford a lot when researching the right venue so know that there is definitely a space for a bar like ours, relaxed and chilled and offering the best ingredients that we can source yet keeping prices reasonable.

"It’s all about the quality of ingredients and our suppliers, we try and source everything we can as local as possible.

"We are using Hasbean Coffee from here in Stafford for instance and I think that the sourcing and love of using the best we can get shows in our food.