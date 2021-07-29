Stafford man, 77, jailed for series of historic sex offences

Ronald Birks

Ronald Birks, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in jail – with a further year on extended licence – at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday.

Birks, of Newton Road, Coton Fields, was found guilty of sex offences, including indecent assault and rape of a boy under 13.

The court heard that the offences were committed between 1996 and 1999.

Detective Sergeant Elise Mason, of Staffordshire Police said: “I want to pay tribute to the victims and the tremendous courage and bravery they have shown in coming forward so we could bring this case to court.

“We will continue to do whatever is necessary to bring those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice, whilst ensuring the victims are given the support they need.”

Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, or suspects others may be subject to sexual abuse, is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101.