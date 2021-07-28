Asda cordoned off as bomb scare turns out to be 'non-suspicious'

Asda in Stafford. Photo: Google

Emergency services, including the army's Explosive Ordinance Disposal, were called to Asda in Stafford after a suspicious package was found.

A cordon was put in place as a safety precaution on Tuesday night.

After examinations were carried out, Staffordshire Police said the package turned out to be non-suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers would like to thank members of the public for their patience and support while this incident was dealt with."