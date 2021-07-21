Couple launch new business in lockdown

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 19/07/2021 Stafford husband and wife team who have set up a meal prep business during lockdown, itâs been really popular and encourages people to eat healthy and feel better, weâve also delivered to a lot of people who are isolating so they have fresh healthy food to eat. Pictured , Natalie and Will Dean . ..

Mother-of-three Natalie Dean, aged 37, used to run her own cleaning company, and husband, Will, aged 39, works as a chef at The Littleton Arms at Penkridge, but during lockdown they decided to start a meal preparation business called Nutritious Kitchen.

They cook and prepare calorie-controlled and healthy main course meals for delivery to homes within about a 10 mile radius of their new base in Stafford and already have orders for 600 meals each week.

The menu changes and includes such dishes as a Mexican chicken rice bowl, roast peppers and onions, avocado, brown rice, corn and salsa, roast gammon with mustard-glazed potatoes, onions and summer pods and marinated beef with black bean sauce, sesame vegetable rice and spring onion. There are also vegetarian and gluten free options.

Natalie said: "It has proved so popular that we are planning to move to a new unit at the Aquarius Business Centre in Stafford in August.

"We are both members of a gym and a woman suggested that we should prepare and cook meals for people which are ideal for fitness fanatics and calorie-controlled as well as being nutritionally healthy and made from fresh food.

"As a meal preparation company we cook the meals and change the menu every Monday and there are different dishes to choose.

"People order by Thursday through email address or Facebook and we deliver on a Sunday."