Stafford church's refugee work praised

Theo Clarke MP presents the first Place of Sanctuary award on behalf of Stafford Town of Sanctuary to Father Michael Neylon

Theo Clarke, MP for Stafford, presented the first Place of Sanctuary award to St Austin's Catholic Church on behalf of a voluntary organisation.

The plaque was handed out to Father Michael Neylon on behalf of Stafford Town of Sanctuary – known also as Stafford Welcomes Refugees.

It was designed by Stafford artist Gillie Nichols to commemorate the Wolverhampton Road church's work in helping Syrian refugees and asylum seekers.

The church had offered the use of its hall for social gatherings when the refugees first arrived in the town as part of a country-wide resettlement scheme.

Social gatherings were regularly held in the hall where they could practice their English, talk to each other and chat with members of Stafford Welcomes Refugees.

It was a safe space where children could play and parties were held over Christmas time – with children also receiving a special visit from Father Christmas.

And the ceremony on Friday also saw Theo Clarke, MP for Stafford, presented with a letter to give to the Home Secretary signed by more than 90 people.

It comes as concerns grow about The Nationality and Borders Bill over the "lack of safe routes" to the United Kingdom for people seeking sanctuary.

Councillor Tony Pearce, a Green Party councillor for the Doxey and Castletown ward on Stafford Borough Council, thanked Ms Clarke for presenting the plaque.