Bridge in Stafford reopens ahead of schedule as multi-million pound project continues

Computer-generated image of the The Stafford Western Access Route

Work was carried out to strengthen the Doxey Road bridge in the latest stage of the multi-million pound Stafford Western Access Route scheme.

The project – which got under way in 2019 – aims to improve traffic flow in Stafford town centre, particularly by the railway station, chiefs say.

The work means the bridge – linking the A34 Foregate Street at Madford Retail Park to the A518 Newport Road Castlefields junction – is open.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We’re pleased to announce the Doxey Road bridge has reopened ahead of schedule. This is another significant milestone for the project as it really begins to open up and we’re well on schedule for an autumn completion. Now the team is focusing on the viaduct works and final section of the route.

"The Stafford Western Access Route is a huge project for the town and Staffordshire, and one of the biggest engineering schemes the county council has undertaken in over a decade. It will support the development for homes and businesses which will be critical for Stafford’s future growth.

"The team has shown great commitment and hard work throughout the pandemic period. It has carried out comprehensive engagement with communities and businesses throughout which has been extremely important."

The bridge work follows on from a new section of road opening in January this year connecting Castlefields to Doxey. Doxey Road has also been resurfaced, with a new roundabout providing access to the Sainsbury's car park and the last stretch of the route to Madford Retail Park.

A new viaduct has been built over the River Sow to provide the connection to the retail park and the A34 Foregate Street. Seventy-two steel beams – each weighing 58 tonnes – form the base of the viaduct.

The road is being funded by developers and with £15.5 million secured by the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership through the Government's Local Growth Fund. Both the county and borough councils have also contributed to the scheme.

The overall project will help improve traffic flow in Gaol Square, Newport Road (east of Kingsway), Station Road, Chell Road, A34 Foregate Street (south of the scheme) and Doxey Road.