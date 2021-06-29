Staffordshire set to write its own toy story at Bishton Hall

Mark Holder - credit Hansons Lot 235 at Bishton Hall Lot 235 at Bishton Hall Lot 3 6x Matchbox 'Superfast' 75 Circa 1974 Lot 228 Three Pelham puppets in original boxes Lot 292 Game Boy Colour with Pokemon Silver Version game. Also included is 2x Turtle Toys. Lot 287 Meccano Model Plane and Wooden Box containing a quantity of Meccano Parts

The Georgian mansion at Wolseley Bridge, home to Hansons Auctioneers, has launched a toy nostalgia department in a bid to unearth collectables from across the county and beyond.

A schedule of Country House Toy Nostalgia and Live Steam Auctions has been planned and nearly 300 lots are due to go under the hammer in the first sale on July 10. Plus, regular free valuations of all types of toys and related collectables will be available at Bishton Hall courtesy of toy expert Mark Holder.

Mark, a man well known in the model railway and collectables toy world, has been appointed to lead the new specialist auctions and he can’t wait to see what the people of Staffordshire have gathering dust in their homes.

He will be offering free valuations by appointment at Bishton Hall on July 1, from 10am-1pm, and a host of other dates throughout the year including August 5 and September 2.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “We’re delighted to have Mark on board to develop our toy nostalgia sales at Bishton. Toy auctions have been one of Hansons’ biggest growth areas in recent years. Our specialist sales have gone from strength to strength at our Derbyshire headquarters. I realised there was room for further toy auction expansion. Bishton Hall provides an ideal setting and Mark is the perfect man to lead this new initiative.”

Mark is looking forward to his new challenge and has years of experience in the toy world to draw on. He said: “I started selling on eBay, then expanded into toy fairs across the country. This quickly grew into a retail shop which is still trading and staffed today.

“I was so focused on buying I amassed a huge stash of quality items. It’s amazing how much stuff is out there. Even with eBay, toy fairs and a retail shop, I still couldn’t sell it quickly enough. It was at this point I branched out into toy auctions.

“Fast forward to today, and I still travel the country hunting out the best quality toys. I enjoy the hunt and meeting fellow collectors. I still find time to attend the bigger model railway shows as well.”

Star items in Bishton Hall’s first Country House Toy Nostalgia Auction on July 10 include lot 235, an exhibition standard 5inch gauge Foxcote Manor Locomotive finished in Great Western green livery No.7822, estimate £10,000-£15,000.

But there are plenty of easily affordable collectables too such as lot 3, six Matchbox 'Superfast' 75 circa 1974-1980 die cast vehicles including a Harley Davidson, hovercraft and jeep, £20-£40. Another classic collectable is lot 228, three Pelham puppets in their original boxes, £100-£140.

Gaming-related items are in demand now and lot 292, a Game Boy Colour with Pokémon Silver Version game and two Turtle Toys has a guide price of £20-£40. In contrast, and with the same guide price, is lot 287, a Meccano model plane and wooden box containing Meccano parts which brims with classic charm.

Charles said: “These lots demonstrate how diverse the toy collectables market is. It’s a fascinating area, fuelled by nostalgia. As time moves on, it attracts new generations of collectors keen to buy objects that transport them back to happy times.”