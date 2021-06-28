Councillors expected to approve plans to spend almost £20 million to regenerate Stafford's High Street

Stafford Borough Council

Senior councillors will discuss the issue on Thursday which could see the "biggest transformation of the town centre in a generation."

It would see new pedestrian routes created along with a revamped Market Square which will be the focal point for events and activities.

Other plans include potentially re-locating the indoor market and re-designing it to improve footfall around the town centre, chiefs say.

Councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning at Stafford Borough Council, said: "This is very exciting and will lead to the huge rejuvenation of the north end of the town centre. Our plans, which have been backed by the Government, will make our county town a destination of choice.

"Along with new and improved facilities, we will also create attractive meeting spaces to bring people into the town for cultural and other reasons that will support the retail offer, therefore making a massive difference to the economy and the way the community views, and uses, the town."

The funding consists of more than £14.3 million from the Government's Future High Streets Fund and around £5.4 million from Stafford Borough Council.

The money is ring-fenced for projects within the town's High Street that are aimed at breathing new life into the north of the town centre, chiefs have said.