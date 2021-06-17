Staffordshire antiques shop appeared on a popular BBC series

Windmill Antiques owner Ian Kettlewell wearing a horse guards helmet

Windmill Antiques in Stafford featured on BBC1’s Antiques Road Trip last week and another episode with the shop is to be screened later this year.

“We have been on the programme for the eighth time which is probably a record for the country,” said Ian Kettlewell, 62, owner of the shop in Castle Hill.

“It does the area a bit of a service by keeping Staffordshire on the map, and it is good for the town.”

The show sees antiques experts set off on a tour around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

In the latest edition featuring Windmill Antiques, expert Phil Serrell bought items there and they were offered for sale.

Ian said: “Phil made a lot of money on a blue upholstered grandfather chair and some military items. He made a good profit and the winnings go to charity.”

Ian, who has been trading at Windmill Antiques for 30 years, did a degree in design history and lectured on the subject.

His business operates over two floors offering everything from furniture to jewellery, gives valuations and conducts house clearances.

He said people are unaware they are in possession of valuable items and that is the appeal of antiques shows.

Ian said: “It is the thrill of the hunt."