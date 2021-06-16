Appeal for help finding missing Stafford man

Staffordshire Police has appealed for help locating 28-year-old Ashley King from Stafford after he was reported to have gone missing around 10am on Wednesday from the Holmcroft area of the town.
Mr King is described as a white male who is about 5ft 6ins tall with short brown hair and wearing tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
He was also described as travelling on a push bike.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Have you seen this man? Officers are worried about the welfare of Ashley King after he went missing from Stafford at about 10am this morning.
"The 28-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall and with short brown hair.
"He was possibly wearing tracksuit bottoms and trainers and may be travelling on a push bike. He is from the Holmcroft area of the county town.
"Anyone who may have seen Ashley or who has any information on his whereabouts should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 179 of 16 June, call 101 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."