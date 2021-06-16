Appeal for help finding missing Stafford man

Police are searching for Ashley King

Staffordshire Police has appealed for help locating 28-year-old Ashley King from Stafford after he was reported to have gone missing around 10am on Wednesday from the Holmcroft area of the town.

Mr King is described as a white male who is about 5ft 6ins tall with short brown hair and wearing tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

He was also described as travelling on a push bike.

