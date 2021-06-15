Plans revealed for Grade II listed manor house near Stafford

Seighford Hall

Plans have been revealed for Seighford Hall in Stafford which was bought by First Blue Leisure in July 2020.

Seighford Hall Hotel & SPA aims to have private log cabins, in addition to bedrooms surrounding the walled garden at the 21-acre site.

The bar and restaurant will serve locally sourced produce as well as utilising organic herbs and vegetables grown in the hotel's kitchen garden.

The health club will also offer membership packages to non-residents, allowing the facilities to be it to be accessed by all.

Christopher Garrett, managing director

About 150 jobs will be created when the venue opens.

Christopher Garrett, managing director at Seighford Hall said: “Seighford Hall is a remarkable property and is perfectly situated in the Staffordshire countryside.

“I want to create an unforgettable experience for guests- from the moment they enter the grounds, to the minute they leave.

“I want guests to truly remember every aspect of their stay."