Man missing from Stafford

Riley Smith

Riley Smith, aged 37, who left without his medication, was last seen on June 5.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of a medium build, with light-brown hair with bits of brown and blue eyes. He was last seen camouflage jogging bottoms and top.

He is believed to have connections in the West Midlands area and could be driving a red Vauxhall Astra (number plate SH15 ENV).