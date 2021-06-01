Ambulance overturns while on 999 call in Stafford

Two crew members were taken to hospital to be assessed after the incident at the junction of Weston Road and Beaconside at about 8pm on Monday.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "The trust can confirm that an ambulance overturned at around 8pm last night at the junction of Weston Road and Beaconside, Stafford.

"The ambulance crew were responding to a 999 call when the incident happened. Three paramedic officers and an ambulance responded to the scene.