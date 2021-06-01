Ambulance overturns while on 999 call in Stafford

By Jordan ReynoldsStaffordPublished: Last Updated:

An ambulance overturned in Stafford while responding to a 999 call.

Two crew members were taken to hospital to be assessed after the incident at the junction of Weston Road and Beaconside at about 8pm on Monday.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "The trust can confirm that an ambulance overturned at around 8pm last night at the junction of Weston Road and Beaconside, Stafford.

"The ambulance crew were responding to a 999 call when the incident happened. Three paramedic officers and an ambulance responded to the scene.

"The two crew members, who had self-extricated from the ambulance, were assessed by colleagues and found with no apparent injuries. They were taken to nearby County Hospital as a precaution for further assessment."

