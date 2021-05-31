Climate change and Covid recovery the priority in plans for Stafford borough

The scheme for Victoria Park in Stafford has already been completed

The plans include a new garden community in the north of the borough, relocating and redesigning the indoor market and improving the High Street and Market Square.

The new three-year Corporate Business Plan earmarks growth, well-being in the community, and running a 'tight ship' as its priorities.

Climate change and green recovery are also being considered as the local authority works with partners to support communities hit hardest by Covid-19 to help economic recovery.

The borough council says it has paid out more than £45 million in grants to hundreds of businesses that suffered because of Covid-19 restrictions and supported more than 7,000 vulnerable residents through its Community Hub initiative.

The vision for the future details major projects such as the £9m leisure centre scheme in Stone having been completed since a previous plan was announced in 2018.

A £2.5m restoration has also taken place at Victoria Park in Stafford.

Now priorities are expected to include £22m earmarked for improvements to the High Street in Stafford and to Market Square where pedestrian access to transport is to be improved.

Stafford Station Gateway Plan is also being considered alongside the proposals which include accommodation and improvements to leisure facilities.

Council leader Patrick Farrington said that over the past three years the authority had worked with partners to create a sustainable and vibrant economy, which had been made more challenging because of the pandemic.

He said: “Our strong economic base and the ambitious programme of development will help us to recover quicker and stronger than many areas.

“We want Stafford to be a great place to live, work and visit, and ensure that our communities are sustainable and strong and that our residents have access to green open space to enjoy healthier lifestyles.

“Our Climate Change and Green Recovery Strategy outlines how we will reduce carbon emissions from our own activities, how we can work with our communities to raise awareness and promote low carbon initiatives and protect and enhance our biodiversity and wildlife.