Call for Stafford volunteers to help knit poppies

Volunteers display a selection of wool poppies L to R - Joe Canning, Heidi Fligg, Mick Garrett, Dee Cope and Terry Cope (Photo by Paul Milgate-Scarrott)

The Stafford branch of the Legion is looking for people to crochet or knit poppies ahead of the annual Poppy Appeal.

The branch raised more than £35,000 for the Poppy Appeal in 2020, with home-made wool poppies created by artist and supporter Heidi Fligg a popular item at the Stafford Guildhall stand.

The poppies sold out quickly, helping to raise funds for an appeal hit by restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, ahead of the appeal, which will start on October 31 and run up to Remembrance Sunday on November 14, the call has gone out for help with creating more wool poppies.

Joe Canning, Stafford branch poppy appeal organiser, said the popularity of the poppies made by Heidi Fligg had helped with planning the appeal for 2021.

He said: "These poppies proved to be extremely popular and were quickly snaffled up by the generous visitors to the stand.

"Noticing the brilliant attraction of these homemade woollen poppies, we have decided to try and increase the stock of them for this year’s appeal.

"However, as the poppy factory does not make woollen poppies, we are seeking volunteers to either crochet or knit poppies and gift them to our Poppy Appeal stands.

"We are able to supply both the crochet and knitting patterns (if you need) we only ask that you provide your own wool, brooch pins and time."

The charity has joined forces with a Stafford town centre pub, which has offered to be a collection point for woollen poppy donations.

Mr Canning said: "We also have the kind assistance of Dee and Terry Cope of The Bird in Hand Pub, who have kindly agreed to be a drop-off point for completed poppies.

"We can also collect your woollen creations from your home, if you cannot make it to our collection point."