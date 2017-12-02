Multi-million pound leisure takeover begins across Stafford services

Not-for-profit organisation Freedom Leisure has signed a contract with Stafford Borough Council for the next 10 years.

It means it takes on responsibility for Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford Castle, Ancient High House, Rowley Park Stadium, Izaac Walton Cottage and the three public leisure centres in Stafford, Stone and ******.

Over the course of the agreement the trust has vowed to spend £6.4 million improving the landmark sites.

The deal also means the trust will take responsibility for running popular events including Shakespeare in the Castle, the Stafford Half Marathon and the Stafford 10k.

The council declared that the contract will not only reap 'significant' savings to its own budget but also that it would 'protect' the facilities for the foreseeable future.

Freedom Leisure says it has already started work making improvements.

Work on lighting and water control systems started on Monday at the Gatehouse Theatre, Rowley Park Sports Stadium and Stafford Leisure Centre, all aimed at making savings.

Operations director Matt Hunt said: "We've hit the ground running. Customers won't see much change immediately but they might notice conditions improving. Water quality might improve and air controls, that is kicking off immediately."

Other plans including installing a new clip and climb climbing wall for around £50,000 at Stafford Leisure Centre.

Around £120,000 will be invested into improving coffee areas at the sites, which includes a Costa Coffee cafe at the Stafford Leisure Centre.

The trust says it is committed to getting residents actives by working with Swim England to deliver a learn to swim pathway to get children swimming and encourage the elderly. Free swimming lessons will be introduced for over 75s and under 16s during school holidays.

A connected membership will be introduced which acts like an Oyster card to connect all Freedom Leisure facilities which will include membership offers.

Head of operations Jeremy Rowe said: "It's a pleasure and it comes with a lot of responsibility to take on the local facilities but it is a responsibility we are really excited about to get stuck into a big part of the community.

"Regardless of where we are based, we focus on the local community which is why we employ local staff and we have an area manager that is local to the contract.

"We're making sure the heritage and leisure services are being delivered to a high standard which they have been but if we can improve them then we will."

No staff have lost their jobs in the transfer and work be spread out across the 10 years.