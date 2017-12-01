Top Stafford attractions taken over by trust

In October it was announced that Freedom Leisure would take over the operation of a number of high-profile venues from Stafford Borough Council for the next ten years.

They include the Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford Castle, Ancient High House, Rowley Park Stadium, Izaac Walton Cottage and the three public leisure centres.

Over the course of the agreement the not-for-profit trust has vowed to spend £6.4 million improving the landmark sites.

The deal also means the trust will take responsibility for running popular events including Shakespeare in the Castle, the Stafford Half Marathon and the Stafford 10k.

The council declared that the contract will not only reap 'significant' savings to its own budget but also that it would 'protect' the facilities for the foreseeable future.