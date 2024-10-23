Let there be light! Historic Kinver attraction set to be lit up to celebrate two big events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The National Trust run attraction at Holy Austin Rock will be first lit up this Saturday between 5.30pm and 8.30pm for Halloween.

.The Holy Austin rock houses, Kinver, will open for the first time ever and be lit up for evening events for Halloween on Saturday and then Diwali. Pictured is volunteer Sue Fallon..

Visitors will be able to follow a light trail through the trees to the Rock Houses, where festoon coloured lighting will add an atmospheric glow to the historic dwellings. There will also be a range children’s Halloween activities, including the chance to make wands and witches hats, spell casting, story telling and pumpkin carving.

.The Holy Austin rock houses, Kinver, will open for the first time ever evening events for Diwali and Halloween. Pictured are volunteers,Max Bayliss and Pam Hinton..

Then on Friday November 1 between the same times the lights will adorn the Rock Houses again to mark Diwali,. Activities will again be suitable for children of all ages from a bhangra dancing workshop, lantern making and a Diwali story trail

Volunteer at the attraction Harmesh Kumar said: "This is a momentous occasion for the National Trust as it is the very first time in its history that Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses will be lit up at night and they are reported to date back to 1777.

Booking for both events is essential at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bournbrookyalelimited/1387231 and https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bournbrookyalelimited/1387342, with more information available at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/kinver-edge-and-the-rock-houses/events