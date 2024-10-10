South Staffordshire Council has ended the first three months of the current financial year with a projected saving of more than £150,000.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While several local authorities across the country are battling financial deficits, the district council ended 2023/24 with a provisional budget surplus of almost £2m.

The latest budget monitoring report, covering the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year to the end of June, was presented to the council’s cabinet on Tuesday .

It stated: “As at Quarter 1, the summary monitoring report shows a projected saving against budget – after the application of Earmarked Reserves – of £165,000. This would reduce the required use of General Fund reserves from £1.465m per the approved budget to £1.291m.

“Key elements within the projected savings include lower than anticipated inflation impacting on the Biffa waste contract, delay in Biffa requiring an additional vehicle (and) strong membership performance across council leisure centres.”

As well as considering the report, cabinet members were asked on Tuesday to approve transfer of funds across three budget areas.

These included moving £68,000 from the Wombourne Leisure Centre 3G Pitch funding pot to leisure centre improvements for Codsall, and £100,000 from the Regional Housing Board social housing budget to temporary accommodation.

It was the first cabinet meeting to be headed up by new council leader Kath Perry, following her election to the role last month.

Her predecessor, Councillor Roger Lees, highlighted the authority’s “healthy finances and no debts” as areas he was proud of at the end of his leadership.