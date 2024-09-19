Police appeal following hare coursing in village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hunting hares with dogs was made illegal in 2004.

Louise Jones PCSO for Staffordshire Police, Rural and Wildlife Crime, said they had received reports of the practice taking place in Pattingham.

She said: “We have received information that there have been people hare coursing in Pattingham recently. It has been occurring mid week, early in the morning from 6 - 7am.

“The locations given were Warstone Hill Lane and Hollies Lane. The report said that there was a quad involved and an unknown number of people and dogs.”

She said if anyone has any information they should contact the local SNT via: staffordshiresmartalert.co.uk/Alerts/WebReply/197087