Success for South Staffs wine estate after multiple industry awards

The vineyard in Bobbington was given 32 regional awards from WineGB, cementing its position as one of the nation’s leading vineyards.

Its English Rosé and Penny Red won their respective categories for the Midlands and North in a main highlight, before the vineyard secured the prestigious Winemaker of the Year prize.

Twenty-seven other awards were for wines produced by the Halfpenny Green team for other vineyards across the region, in further validation for itsvinification skills.

Owner Clive Vickers said: “We’re extremely proud to win so many awards at one Wine GB event, which is a record for us.

"It’s testament to the brilliant team we have here, which really is the best in the business.

The wines made by Halfpenny Green are of high quality

“It puts a spring in our step as we prepare for harvesting at the end of the month.

"So much goes into every bottle we produce here, so it means a great deal to know that some of the most knowledgeable experts appreciate what we do.

“It’s also important to note that these awards are judged to an international standard, so the criteria was as strict as it would be for any other wine category in any other part of the world.

"They come with great kudos and it goes without saying that we’re over the moon to triumph like we have.”

Clive and Lisa Vickers have been celebrating the success of their wine estate

The Halfpenny Green estate produces wines for 100 different UK vineyards in addition to its own, across 28 counties.

It is complemented by an eatery, deli and gift shop, all run by Halfpenny Green Wine Estate’s Shop and Eatery owner Lisa Vickers.

The eatery has seen a High Tea menu crafted by head chef Colin Clark for the first time, while new butcher Reg Phillips is proving to be a cut above with his selection of meats and the team has been putting together a selection of hampers.

The estate won 32 awards for its own wine and the wine it makes for others

Ms Vickers said: “We’ve been so busy this year, precisely because we’re always looking at ways to enrich everyone’s experience with us.

"We’re really excited about our new High Tea menu, while our personalised hampers and butchery are also adding flavour to our offering, quite literally.”