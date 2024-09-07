Express & Star
Three men arrested and class A drugs recovered after police raid

Three men were arrested and a "significant" amount of class A drugs and cash recovered following a police warrant in South Staffordshire.

Members of the South Staffs Neighbourhood Policing team executed a warrant on a house in Wombourne on Saturday.

The warrant saw three men arrested and a large amount of what was believed by officers to be class A drugs recovered, as well as thousands of pounds in cash.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "South Staffs Neighbourhood Policing Team have today executed a warrant in Wombourne, which has resulted in the arrest of three adult males, the recovery of a significant amount of what is believed to be class A drugs and thousands of pounds in cash."

