'Very special circumstances' mean giant solar farm will be built in green belt just outside Wolverhampton, despite objections

'Temporary' planning permission has been granted which will allow the solar farm to remain in place for 40 years.

The proposal sparked strong objections from Brewood and Coven Parish Council.

But energy company Anesco convinced South Staffordshire planners that there were 'very special' reasons for allowing it to go ahead.

The site covers four separate fields around Lawn Lane in Coven, close to the Three Hammers Golf Club. The site is about a mile north of Pendeford and close to the junction with the M54 and the River Penk to the west.

The solar farm will cover four fields

It is the second major solar farm in the area to be granted permission in recent weeks. Last month, South Staffordshire Council approved plans for a 77-acre solar farm at Four Ashes.