Private home near Wolverhampton set to be converted into respite centre
A private home near Wolverhampton is set to be converted into a respite centre for people suffering with chronic pain.
Adam Smith
Published
R Sanders has applied to South Staffordshire Council to alter the building within Lady Helen's Hall, School Lane, Trysull.
In a supporting statement to the council Weijer Architects said: "The proposal is for the existing dwelling within Lady Helen’s Hall to be converted into a respite centre for people suffering from and dealing with chronic pain.