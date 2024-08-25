Express & Star
Private home near Wolverhampton set to be converted into respite centre

A private home near Wolverhampton is set to be converted into a respite centre for people suffering with chronic pain.

By Adam Smith
Published

R Sanders has applied to South Staffordshire Council to alter the building within Lady Helen's Hall, School Lane, Trysull.

In a supporting statement to the council Weijer Architects said: "The proposal is for the existing dwelling within Lady Helen’s Hall to be converted into a respite centre for people suffering from and dealing with chronic pain.

