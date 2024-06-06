Investigation begins after reports of girl being raped on town green

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police have launched the investigation after the incident on Wednesday night, with reports that the girl had been approached by a man on Essington Park, near Brownshore Lane, in Essington between 5.45pm and 6.15pm and raped.

The force said that officers had been conducting a search of the area following the report and speaking to people who might have information to help with the investigation.

It also gave a description of the suspect, saying he was white, around 6ft tall and wearing a black Trapstar tracksuit.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We’ve launched an investigation after reports a teenage girl was raped by a man in Essington.

"On Wednesday night (5 June), we got a call telling us what had happened.

"Between 5.45pm and 6.15pm, the teenage girl was approached by a man and raped in Essington Park, off Brownshore Lane.

"She is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

"A number of officers have been carrying out a search of the area since it was first reported and speaking to people who might have information that can help with our investigation.

"A large police presence is expected to remain in the area whilst we continue to carry out our enquiries and reassure the local community.

"We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with information that can help us with our enquiries.

"We think the suspect was in the area with three other men at the time. He is described as white, around 6ft tall and was wearing a black Trapstar tracksuit.

"Call 101, quoting incident 666 of 5 June, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"If you want to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."