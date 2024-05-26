Express & Star
Golf club near Wolverhampton sets designs on major re-development

A golf club near Wolverhampton is to be be given a major facelift. Plans have been lodged for alterations and extensions at The Mount Golf & Country Club, formerly known as Perton Golf Club.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 24/06/2020..... Perton Golf Club is set to open a dinosaur-themed crazy golf course this weekend (hopefully, all being well). Pictured, left, James Rogers, Harriet Rogers,4,Georgia Stokes with Arthur Davies,Isaac Davies,3, and Harriet Rogers ag 4..

If the scheme for the site in Wrottesley Park Road, in Perton, includes replacement of the driving range, lighting, fencing with plans to relocate the shop, refreshment area and buggy park.

The plans can be viewed via website sstaffs.gov.uk/planning. Deadline for comments is June 13.

