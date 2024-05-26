Golf club near Wolverhampton sets designs on major re-development
A golf club near Wolverhampton is to be be given a major facelift. Plans have been lodged for alterations and extensions at The Mount Golf & Country Club, formerly known as Perton Golf Club.
Published
If the scheme for the site in Wrottesley Park Road, in Perton, includes replacement of the driving range, lighting, fencing with plans to relocate the shop, refreshment area and buggy park.
The plans can be viewed via website sstaffs.gov.uk/planning. Deadline for comments is June 13.