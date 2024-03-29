Company want to provide drinks and music at Himley festival

Word of Mouth Events Limited have applied to South Staffordshire Council for a premises licence for the hall from midday to 9pm on Saturday August 3.

They are planning to put on a Word of Mouth Prosecco and Club Classics Festival at Himley Hall on that date and the licence if granted will allow them to sell alcohol and play recorded music on the day.

To arrange an inspection of the application, e-mail email: licensing@sstaffs.gov.uk