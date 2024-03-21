Council urging residents to use bring banks following closure of recycling centre due to safety issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire County Council announced on March 12 that Wombourne Recycling Centre on Botterham Lane had been shut as it was "not safe for traffic".

The authority said it would be closed for the foreseeable future as an issue with subsidence on the internal road meant it was no longer safe for the public to use.

Subsidence is a term for downward vertical movement of the Earth's surface, which can be caused by both natural processes and human activities.

Residents are instead being asked to use their next nearest recycling centre at Bilbrook, meaning they face a 10 mile trip to get there and a 25 minute drive.

The council today urged residents to use bring banks where possible and said it is currently exploring alternative options for provision in the short term.

No reopening date has been set.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, Simon Tagg said: “After investigating subsidence on the internal road at the Wombourne household waste recycling centre, it has been deemed that it is no longer safe to be used by the public.

"Due to the nature of the issue, no reopening date has been set.

“The county council is currently exploring alternative options for provision in the short term.

“There are signs at the site informing residents of the closure and directing them to Bilbrook HWRC, which is only a short drive away.

"Residents are also urged to use bring banks where possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but I hope people will understand that the safety of the people using our site remains our number one concern.”

Bilbrook Recycling Centre, in Pendeford Mill Lane, Codsall, is open 9am-5pm throughout the week.