Change of career? Sir Gavin proves a dab hand at inspecting fire safety doors

The South Staffordshire MP visited a new fire door safety training centre and proved to have an eagle eye for dangerous fire doors.

The new UK Fire Door Training Centre, in Four Ashes, will help health and safety company UK Training be a leader in their sector.

Sir Gavin was given a tour of the new facility and then was given the chance to do his own fire door safety inspection.

Head of Training Kyle Cowie said: "We are now ready to train anyone who wants to learn about fire safety and the importance of installing fire doors.

"It was great to have Sir Gavin down and he really got involved. He did a practical safety inspection and spotted some faults which was great. With a little more training he could be a professional fire door safety inspector."

He added: "We mostly train carpenters, but anyone with an interest can apply."

The former Cabinet minister and chief whip, famed for having his own pet Tarantula in the House of Commons, said during his inspection: "There seems to be a fail here. I've found a fault."

However, a UK Training Centre employee corrected him by saying: "We do not use the word 'fail', we call it a point of none compliance."

Sir Gavin fitted right in at the UK Training Centre

The MP joked: "It might be pointed out I have not complied with the training after this."