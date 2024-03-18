Wolves Foundation Column – Spanish international Pablo Sarabia inspires a new generation

For Wolves Foundation, the opportunity to have access to player visits from the men’s, women’s and academy squads plays a vital part in the life of the charity.

Giving participants the chance to meet their heroes and chat and engage with such positive role models not only gives a boost to that particular session but can also create positive memories which linger on into their everyday life.

Several players visits have taken place recently, one of which saw Spanish international Pablo Sarabia head out to Wombourne High School and meet students involved with Wolves Foundation’s Premier League Inspires programme.

Sarabia took part in games at the school and shared his experiences with the Year 11 group around topics such as leadership, mentors and role models within the game and beyond.

Premier League Inspires is a personal development programme supported by the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, using the power of football to inspire 11-18 year-olds to develop the personal skills and positive attitudes to reach their full potential.

Sarabia said: “It’s very important for the students to feel that we support them when they’re growing up because this age is not easy.

“I think from 11 years old until about 18 it’s very important to have confidence in yourself because you have to take a lot of important decisions in your life – it’s important to believe in yourself.”

Foundation Senior Schools Officer Kurran Kullar leads on the Premier League Inspires programme for the club’s official charity.

He said: “We’re currently in 10 schools in the local area, and we work with young people who have low self-esteem and low confidence.

“We try to support them as best as we can do through these sessions and workshops.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the students here. They started off a bit nervy, a bit shaky, but they’ve come on leaps and bounds and are really getting stuck in.”

Premier League Inspires empowers participants to develop personal, social, employability and life-skills, providing pupils with the help they need now and supporting them to plan for the future.

“The Wolves Foundation coming here is essential,” adds Wombourne High School’s deputy headteacher Nick Hamilton.

“Education is different for every student – we need to have support in place academically and emotionally for the children.

“Foundation staff building up the resilience and confidence with some of the students who have not had straightforward journeys in school is vital, and students talk openly about how the Premier League Inspires programme has helped them and looked at their long-term ambitions and how they’re going to achieve success.”