'It just runs in the family!' Couple are family's third generation in a row to reach 60th milestone
A South Staffordshire couple is celebrating a family's remarkable third diamond wedding anniversary in a row - proving lasting love runs in the family.
Gary and Gloria Dean, 85 and 83, from Wombourne, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week, marking the third generational diamond anniversary in Gary's family.
Gary's parents, grandparents and great-grandparents also reached the impressive milestone in years gone by.
The happy couple celebrated the achievement surrounded by their family and friends, and are planning another celebration in July to mark the occasion with their children who live abroad.
Judy Thomas, Gary's sister, said: "It was a fantastic day. Me and my husband Alan travelled from Torquay to see them both and so did their son, who lives in Manchester.