Gary and Gloria Dean, 85 and 83, from Wombourne, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week, marking the third generational diamond anniversary in Gary's family.

Gary's parents, grandparents and great-grandparents also reached the impressive milestone in years gone by.

The happy couple celebrated the achievement surrounded by their family and friends, and are planning another celebration in July to mark the occasion with their children who live abroad.

The couple were married at St Theresa's Church in Wolverhampton

Judy Thomas, Gary's sister, said: "It was a fantastic day. Me and my husband Alan travelled from Torquay to see them both and so did their son, who lives in Manchester.