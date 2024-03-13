Rishi Sunak hails 'spirit of the Black Country' in glowing letter to Crooked House campaigners

In the letter to MPs Marco Longhi and Gavin Williamson, Andy Street, Facebook campaigners, police and members of CAMRA, Mr Sunak praised the spirit of the Black Country people who 'help make the country strong'.

It also condemned the 'appalling arson attack and the then unlawful demolition of the Crooked House pub'.

Mr Sunak said he had been following with interest and admiration the efforts Mr Longhi and so many others had put into making sure justice is served.