Vehicle owners warned after spate of Land Rover Discovery thefts across county

The warning from South Staffordshire Police comes after thefts in and around Swindon over recent weeks.

On Monday this week a car was taken from the driveway of a house near Baldwin Way after the offender(s) smashed the window to get inside.

Police said a metallic Audi A4 or A6 which may be linked to the crime had been spotted in the area, with part of the registration being SM63, and an appeal has been launched for help identifying the rest of the licence plate and who the car belongs to.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "We are investigating a recent spate of Land Rover Discovery thefts in South Staffordshire and we’re advising people to take the necessary steps to limit the chances of being targeted.

"Most recently, on Monday, March 4, one of them was taken from the driveway of a home near Baldwin Way, Swindon, between 9am and 11am when the owner was away from the house.

"The offenders smashed the window of the vehicle to get inside and then drove it away.

"We have been looking over CCTV from the area and carrying out enquiries as part of our efforts to track down those responsible.

"We have spotted a metallic Audi A4 or A6 which we think was in the area at the time. Part of the registration of the car was SM63 and we’re keen to identify who it belongs to.

"If you’ve got any information that can help us, call 101, quoting incident 227 of March 4, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"If you want to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The force said that it had arrested more than 120 suspected vehicle thieves and charged more than 50 as part of a clampdown on vehicle thefts across Staffordshire.