Police warn dog owners as lambing season starts in Staffordshire
Lambing season has started and South Staffordshire Police have warned dog owners to be responsible.
By Adam Smith
Published
Staffordshire Police rural and wildlife crime officer Louise Jones visited a farm to meet some newly born lambs.
South Staffordshire Police tweeted: "Rural and wildlife crime officer Louise Jones, meeting some youngsters today!
"The youngest were just an hour old, so cute."
The police warned: "Please be aware lambing season is now starting, please always keep your dogs on leads when walking near livestock.
"These will soon be gamboling around the fields."