Police warn dog owners as lambing season starts in Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police rural and wildlife crime officer Louise Jones visited a farm to meet some newly born lambs.

South Staffordshire Police tweeted: "Rural and wildlife crime officer Louise Jones, meeting some youngsters today!

"The youngest were just an hour old, so cute."

The police warned: "Please be aware lambing season is now starting, please always keep your dogs on leads when walking near livestock.

"These will soon be gamboling around the fields."