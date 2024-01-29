Bostin 23,000th pub visit for Ale Tairsters

The group sipped drinks including Enville White, Enville bitter, Holden's Golden Glow and Wye Valley HPA when they called in at the Hinksford Arms in Swindon.

Group co-founder Peter Hill, 67, from West Bromwich, says: "It went great. We had an amazing day. The landlady used to keep the Gospel Oak in Tipton and has moved to Swindon. I her told we were coming to visit.

"There was 16 of us and she laid on some sandwiches. We stayed there all Friday afternoon and took a few photos.

"We hired two eight-seater taxi minibuses to get there. Then ended the day at the Rising Sun in Tipton."

The group's pub crawls have so far raised more than £30,000 for charities including Midlands Air Ambulance.