Bike seized by police after reports of anti-social behaviour

The Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) from South Staffordshire Police's Neighbourhood Shift 3 were made aware of the motorcycle being ridden around Featherstone.

It was located by the officers to North Crescent, having been abandoned there, and was subsequently found to have been stolen, so was seized by police for forensic examination.

South Staffordshire Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "Whilst patrolling ASB hot-spot areas this evening, PCSOs from Neighbourhood Shift 3 were made aware of a motorcycle being ridden in an anti-social manner around Featherstone.

"PCSOs located the bike abandoned on North Crescent.

"Checks revealed the bike to be stolen.

"The bike has been seized by Police, ready for forensic examination.

"If you have any information to provide regarding this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0537 of 28/01/2024."