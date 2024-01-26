Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit and killed by lorry on M54

Staffordshire Police has launched the appeal following the incident near junction one of the M54 in Featherstone on Thursday, which saw a man in his 50s struck by a lorry and who died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident, while the driver of the lorry stayed at the scene and helped officers with enquiries.

The force has said that it is looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, including anyone with dashcam footage of the area.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after a pedestrian sadly died in a collision in south Staffordshire.

"It happened at about 9.25am yesterday near junction one of the M54 in Featherstone. A lorry and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

"Sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service. We have offered support to his family at this deeply traumatic time.

"The driver of the lorry stayed at the scene following the collision and has been helping us with our enquiries.

"Collision investigators are keen to speak to anyone with any information, particularly those with dashcam footage of the area at the time.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident 144 of 25 January, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk."