Car and owner reunited after being found by police

Officers from South Staffordshire Police located the stolen Land Rover Discovery on Dean Road in Wombourne on Sunday afternoon, a day after it has been reported stolen from Darlaston.

The force said it had been given a forensic examination, after which it would be returned to its owner, and asked for anyone with any information about who took the vehicle to get in contact.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "This Land Rover Discovery was stolen from Darlaston on 13/01/2024.

"This morning, it was located on Dean Road, Wombourne.

"Following forensic examination, it will be returned to its rightful owner.

"Anyone with information, please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."