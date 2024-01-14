Application submitted for controversial battery storage facility on green belt land

Chiltern Green Energy wants to install 80 batteries, which are 2.5 metres high and six metres long, on land off New Road, Featherstone.

The application submitted to South Staffordshire Council after a public consultation with local residents, parish council and other organisations.

In a planning statement to the council, M2, on behalf of Chiltern Green Energy explained why the application should be passed.

They said: "The introduction of Battery Energy Storage Systems forms an integral part of the Government’s attempts to move away from the use of fossil fuels and towards Net Zero, through the increased use of renewable energy.

"Such infrastructure is strongly encouraged within Planning and Energy policy and guidance at national and local level.

"With regards to the specific application site in this instance, the primary constraint on development is the Green Belt designation of the land, albeit this designation applies to the majority of South Staffordshire.

"The proposed scheme has been carefully designed to help ensure minimum adverse impact and to maximise benefits. The application is supported by a comprehensive number of accompanying reports and surveys, which amongst other things address the concerns raised by local residents relating to Noise Impact and Fire Safety."

The statement added: "This Statement has explained why the proposed scheme adheres with relevant development plan policy, subject to Very Special Circumstances being shown. In order to demonstrate Very Special Circumstances, any harm caused by the proposed scheme needs to be clearly outweighed by other considerations, as required by the NPPF.

"In this instance it is recognised that limited harm will be caused to one of the five Green Belt purposes, and the openness of the Green Belt, along with very limited harm caused by the use of best and most versatile agricultural land.

"This harm needs to be balanced against the substantial wider environmental benefits associated with such energy infrastructure that is integral in assisting the Country moving towards Net Zero and will assist South Staffordshire in its own commitment to do the same.

"Overall, the level of harm caused by the proposed scheme will clearly be outweighed by other considerations in this instance, as set out in detail in the accompanying Green Belt Statement, and as a result very special circumstances do exist."

There have already been 37 objections to the application from residents.

Emma Morton said: "This village is losing the green belt all around it, and if we carry on building industrial units in every direction we will end up as a housing estate in the middle of an industrial park. We bought our home due to its semi-rural location and do not agree that this is the type of area for this sort of facility.

"This is completely the wrong place for the facility, which, as others have noted, has been poorly planned and has many, many kinks in the planning details. If the developers can't get the plans right, then how can we expect them to get anything else right, such as safety systems? It is a huge concern to myself and fellow residents."

For more information about the application visit https://planning.sstaffs.gov.uk/ using the reference number 23/01031/OUTM.