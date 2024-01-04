MP helps Air Scouts to celebrate diamond anniversary

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson met with the group of Air Scouts based on Halfpenny Green airbase near Bobbington to judge the badges.

Air Scouting is similar to other Scout groups except for its manner of teaching Scouting lessons and values through air and aeronautical activities.

The group has recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and has expanded in recent years to be open to both boys and girls, and features a World War 2 building complete with a computer room, archery range, 10m air rifle range and a bouldering wall.

The Scouts are able to participate in a range of exciting activities, including white water rafting, zip wire and tobogganing and, as Air Scouts, part of the novelty is that Scouts are able to participate in flying activities.

Sir Gavin said: “It was a pleasure to meet with the Halfpenny Green Air Scouts, and I must say there were many great designs for the new 60th anniversary badge.

"The winner of the badge design competition will be announced very soon.

"I’d like to thank Halfpenny Green Air Scouts for inviting me along, as I was really impressed by all the exciting activities available for the children to have a go at, I’d have loved to do go white water rafting when I was that age.

"I’d always encourage anyone and everyone to get involved with the Scouts and Guides, two fantastic institutions that are excellent forces for good in guiding young children and as spaces to make friends for life.”

A representative from Halfpenny Green Air Scouts said: “We were delighted that Sir Gavin could make the time to visit Halfpenny Green Air Scouts to judge the competition for a design for a badge for our 60th anniversary in 2024.

"Sir Gavin was very impressed with the quality and variety of all the designs and said that he could see that a lot of thought had gone into the drawings.

"It was very hard for him to chose just one but eventually he selected the winner as a design that is simple and clear and would work well as a badge.

"Sir Gavin was very interested in the work of the Scout group and asked a number of thoughtful questions.

"He is always welcome back at our little Scout Hut.”