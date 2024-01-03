Motorists warned of dangers of turning wrong way out of slip road

South Staffordshire Police has issued a warning to motorists about Beggars Bush Lane near Wombourne after it revealed that complaints had been made about cars turning right out of the road.

A photo of the turn out of the road, which enters the A449 between Wombourne and Wall Heath, shows an instruction on the road which tells motorists that the turn is left only.

The force has asked motorists to read the signage and to also appreciate that the A449 is a busy, fast road and near to a bend.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "Staffordshire Police have recently received several complaints about motorists turning right out of Beggars Bush Lane onto the A449 in Wombourne.

"The dangers should be obvious to anyone choosing to ignore the signage as this is a fast road and near to a bend.

"Please drive safely."