Roadworks set to close routes in Staffordshire - starting tomorrow

Staffordshire County Council has issued a notice to residents within the Lower Penn, Codsall, Ashwood, Blymhill and Cross Green areas that there will be temporary closures on roads for works including tree removals over the next few weeks.

These works come under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and cover five sets of works.

The first set of works will take place on Radford Lane in Lower Penn tomorrow and will involve the removal of a tree stump from the roadside.

It will see the road closed between Langley Road and Castlecroft Lane and diversions along Langley Road, Bhylls Road and Castlecroft Road, with the road set to be reopened and works completed by Tuesday.

The next set of closures will take place on Oaken Lane in Codsall at the junction with Suckling Green Lane and are due to water valve repair works by Severn Trent Water.

The works are set to be closed along Suckling Green Lane to the junction with Histons Hill, with a diversion running along Histons Hill and Oaken Lanes.

The works will start on Monday at 8am and are due to run until Friday, November 24, at 4pm.

The next set of closures will take place on Ashwood Lower Lane in Ashwood at the junction with the A449 and are due to a new water service being installed by South Staffs Water.

That junction will be shut in both directions and diversions will be in place along Doctors Lane and Ashwood Lower Lane.

The works will start on Monday and are due to run until Thursday.

There will be telecommunication works going on at Brockhurst Road, Blymhill Lawn and Blymhill Road at Blymhill near Wheaton Aston later in the month.

The works will take place on Thursday, November 30 and will see the junction of Brockhurst Road and Brockhurst Lane closed throughout the day in all directions.

Diversions will be in place along King Street, Brockhurst Lane, Marston Road, Ivetsey Road and the A5.

Finally, South Staffs Water will also be doing water connection works on Dark Lane in Cross Green from Monday, November 27 to Friday, December 1.

Diversions during the works will be along Dark Lane, Brinsford Lane, the A449, Stafford Road, Brewood Road and Old Stafford Road.

To find out more about the roadworks, go to staffordshire.gov.uk/Highways/roadworks/Roadworks-map.aspx.